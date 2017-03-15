Big Hair For Bon Jovi!
Rain appears in the Garden State's forecast for each of the next 5 days, while flip-flopping daily temperatures depend entirely on the wind direction.
Brick's upcoming QuickChek has a target date for its grand opening.
Read about how Matt DeRiggi is sharing his love for music and keeping a positive approach to life despite battling a dreaded disease
An Amtrak Acela train side swiped an NJ Transit train at New York Penn Station resulting in what Amtrak called a "minor derailment."
A driver went around a closed Long Branch crossing, thinking he was driving into a parking lot, but got stuck on the tracks.
Nearly five years post Superstorm Sandy, an ever-changing roller coaster of concern across party lines, a growing opioid and heroin epidemic, and easing the burden of higher education costs and more were discussed by New Jersey Senator Robert Singer (30th District) on 'Ask The Senator'.
Only nine New Jersey counties were represented in the top 40.
But overdosing can also lead to a variety of injuries and conditions affect you for the rest of your life
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is looking for volunteer citizen scientists to monitor precipitation in the Garden State
Despite concerns about possible costs for taxpayers, the Assembly voted 61-4 for a bill ceding control of the police and fire pension funds to a union-controlled panel.
The robbery occurred in broad daylight in February when the attendant had her phone and money taken before being pushed to the ground.
The officer is alleged to have followed his ex girlfriend's movements for around three months before the GPS device was discovered.
According to the Newark students, they had to expose their genitals to each other to get into the club.
The body of Kari Kaminski, 45, of Cresskill was found below a rock wall at the State Line Lookout on the New Jersey/New York line along the northbound lanes after officers stopped to check on a Subaru Forrester parked after closing hours, according to Palisades Parkway Police.
Parents called the discipline "unreasonable" and believe students should have been able to get their jackets.
Another step in keeping the shore ready for future storms takes place on Saturday at Island Beach State Park with the planting of dune grass, with the combined efforts of volunteers and state officials.
The Beachwood community is mourning the loss of one of their most faithful crossing guards this week with the passing of Albert A. Delnero, Jr.